Emotions through facial expressions mean different things to different people

There is no common ground when it comes to how people perceive facial expressions in relation to emotions with a new study showing that there are profound individual differences in interpretation and that the same facial expression could mean different things to different people.

Researchers asked a group of people to generate facial expressions that represent happiness, fear, sadness and anger using 3D avatars. The findings were highly surprising as it was discovered that the expressions people generated varied substantially indicating that people associate different facial expressions to the same emotional state.

The researchers then also used a standard emotion recognition test on the people who had generated the expressions on the avatars. The researchers found that differences in people’s performance was explained by how closely the standard test expressions matched the expression they’d created with the avatar.

Researchers were able to provide through the study evidence that assumption that there is a common ground on how different emotions are expressed through facial impressions is wrong. It appears that people’s individual responses to different facial expressions have more to do with their unique understanding of the facial expression, rather than how they process and respond to emotions internally. This could have important consequences for clinical understanding of certain conditions, where people appear to have ‘atypical’ responses to a facial expression.

The researchers recommend that future research on emotion processing should move away from using methods and stimuli that correspond to stereotypes, and favour approaches that account for more diversity and richness of expression.