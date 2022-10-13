Pilot dolphins die by the hundreds near New Zealand

A massive animal drama unfolded off New Zealand coast with as many as 500 pilot dolphins dying in the remote archipelago of Chatham according to the government on Tuesday, October 11.

The government didn’t set up a rescue operation due to the remoteness of these islands whose waters are infested with sharks. Two “large schools” of cetaceans washed ashore and the survivors were euthanized, the Department of Conservation said.

About 250 stranded pilot dolphins were found Friday on Chatham Island, the largest of this archipelago, and about 240 on Pitt Island, three days later, according to the same source. Due to the approximately 800 kilometers separating this archipelago from New Zealand, a rescue operation was impossible, authorities said. “For fear of a shark attack for humans and cetaceans, the surviving pilot dolphins were euthanized by our team in order to spare them any further suffering,” technical adviser Dave Lundquist told Agence France-Presse. government sailor.

“A decision like this is never taken lightly, but in cases like this it was the softer option,” he added. The carcasses will be left on site. Such strandings are not unusual in the Chatham Archipelago, with the largest dating back to 1918, when a thousand pilot dolphins perished. Just over two weeks ago, around 200 pilot dolphins perished on a beach in Tasmania, Australia . Forty-four mammals had been released.

The causes of these major strandings are not fully known. These pilot whales, which can reach up to six meters in length, could veer off following a sick member of the herd. Bad weather conditions or the presence of predators could also force them to change their route.

Around 300 pilot dolphins are stranded in New Zealand each year, according to official figures. It is not uncommon for a single stranding to involve groups of 20 to 50 cetaceans, or even hundreds when a large group of mammals is involved.