Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio Split

After months of speculation, it looks like Noah Beck has finally split from Dixie D’Amelio. The couple met on the set of “The D’Amelio Show” and soon became engaged. The relationship was characterized by a public nature, with D’Amelio stating that the pressure of fame and public relations was starting to get to her.

Dixie and Noah started hanging out more often, and Noah began documenting the couples’ hangouts on TikTok, an app that allows users to share and view videos on the internet. Although Dixie and Noah have yet to comment on this rumour, she has since split from her boyfriend, Griffin Johnson. Earlier in July, she accused Griffin of cheating and posted a video titled, “My Last Date With Griffin Johnson.”

Noah Beck’s split from Dixie DAmelio

After almost two years of dating, Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio have called it quits. The couple started dating in 2020 and confirmed their relationship on social media. Noah also said that he could see himself marrying Dixie in the future.

During their relationship, Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck were constantly posting photos and videos of each other. They were also spending a lot of time together, making the two very close to each other. In June of the same year, they posted NSFW pictures of themselves together, which sparked rumors of a romantic relationship. In August 2021, Noah Beck posts a series of birthday messages for Dixie and confirms the relationship. Noah Beck also posts a series of pictures of himself and Dixie together on Instagram. They are also spotted kissing on Malibu beach in a behind-the-scenes video.

Their relationship on TikTok

Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio have been starring in the TikTok space since the site’s inception, and both have massive followings. Between them, they have over 90 million followers. The couple has largely capitalized on the popularity of one another to get more followers. However, the two have recently decided to split up, according to multiple reports.

The couple dated for over a year. The relationship started out as friendships, and they soon became lovers. Noah Beck posted several TikTok videos featuring Dixie, and one of them involved a trip to an amusement park. When Dixie commented on one of the videos, Beck replied by writing “Nah.” The video garnered more than two million views and over 2000 comments. The pair were rumoured to be breaking up in July 2020, but Dixie has since denied all reports of their breakup.

Their reconciliation

Following the end of their split, fans are wondering if Noah Beck and Dixie Damelio are back together. Several sources have suggested the pair are dating, but the two have not confirmed it publicly. However, they have both clarified that they are still friends. The pair recently posted behind-the-scenes videos from the “Be Happy” music video, which show Dixie and a shirtless Noah sharing a kiss before the video cuts to black.

Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio first began dating in 2020. The couple initially kept their relationship private, but the couple decided to go public with it in September of that year. However, the couple reportedly split in September of the following year due to the demands of Dixie’s job. Dixie later spoke about their relationship in an exclusive video interview with J-14. After the breakup, they reconciled.