Adjusting to UW-Parkside

Tips for transfer students getting used to their new life as a Parkside Ranger

TYLER STEINSDORFER

stein078@rangers.uwp.edu

Transferring schools is difficult: you need to make friends all over, you need to get acquainted with all your professors, and-especially if you are in a smaller major-you get that feeling of being the stranger intruding upon tight knit social grips that have already been established. As someone who has transferred universities themselves – I completely understand that feeling. And that is why, in order to ease some of those feelings of anxiety, I came up with a list of tips to help as you adjust to your new school environment.

Joining an organization

I get it; you probably think that joining a student org is dumb and childish, or you just do not have any time to do so on top of school work. Which is completely fair, and I felt the same way when I was a Freshman and a Sophomore. But through joining an organization at UW-Parkside, I was able to meet some of my closest friends and lost some of the feelings of being an outsider.

Get to know your professors

Contrary to popular belief, your instructors are actually people and have lives outside of their classrooms. Actually go to their office hours (if you can) and talk with them. Not only will they be able to help you with your coursework, but they are also all interesting people to get to know. If you get along well with one of your professors, they may let you do independent research with them, which would both look really good on a resume for getting a job after college or if you want to go on to master’s school.

Talk to your classmates

Your college experience is what you make it. If you just want your college experience to just be going to class, going home, and hanging out with the same friends you had from high school, then by all means go for it. However, if you want it to be a time where you meet new people and form or join new social groups, then you need to take some initiative on your part. Your classmates will not bite, and if anything, are probably as shy as you to start a conversation so they likely will not judge you at all.

Transferring schools can be scary, no matter what level of schooling you are in. Hopefully with my tips though, the transition to being a UW-Parkside student will be a little easier for you, and maybe you will get more enjoyment out of your college experience.