KRYSTAL DODGE

thorn008@rangers.uwp.edu

College is a time of transition and can be very stressful. Sometimes that bring out things like depression, anxiety, insomnia and many more. It is important to have a strong support network. As you grow and change the elements and needs of your support network will change with it.

According to Chardon State College, “One in four young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 have a diagnosable mental illness.” That is a large amount of people. Luckily for us there are a lot of resources available here in the community and on campus.

Resources

UW- Parkside has free personal counseling services and referrals are available to all UW-Parkside students. These services are performed by licensed personnel and meet federal guidelines, and they offer individual and group counseling for a wide variety of things.

These services are free and confidential, meaning that the information will not and cannot legally be shared without your written permission. You can call to set up counseling session at (262) 595-2366. If you have an emergency, you call the Parkside police at (262) 595-2911.

NAMI of Kenosha County offers free Support groups for individuals coping with a mental illness, their family and their friends. They are located at 5718 7th Ave, Kenosha, and the number is 262-652-3606. You can call or check their website for the different support groups and services.

Getting involved

People need to socialize because, for the most part, humans are not solitary beings. On campus we have many organizations and clubs you can become part of. Having that group of peers can help you cope better.

Even though mental illness can be daunting, it does not have to be a life sentence. There is hope and help. Take charge of your mental health and be the best you, because there is only one of you and the world needs you in it. In the words of Demi Lovato, “It’s my mission to share this with the world and to let them know that there is life on the other side of those dark times that seem so hopeless and helpless. I want to show the world that there is life — surprising, wonderful and unexpected life after diagnosis.”