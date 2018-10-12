Dr. Benson’s Student Poetry Picks

NAOMI DORNFELD

dornf001@rangers.uwp.edu

A Non-Figurative Exhibition: Opening Reception September 15 th

I drove to a gallery

near Bayview

to see a dream

or begin to bury it.

They were closed

to set up the next installation.

When the door opened

a man I’d seen before

thought I was there to meet him

about a painting.

I was not prepared

to explain why I’d walked in.

A woman with a tack in one hand

and a small bird – in a blue-sky 4 x 7 photograph – in the other

told me I could check back

tomorrow.

Maybe I will

shoulder the hope of love until then.

I asked if she knew

where else I could go

since I had kindly been asked

to leave

for now.