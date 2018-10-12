Arts & Culture

Dr. Benson’s Student Poetry Picks

NAOMI DORNFELD

A Non-Figurative Exhibition: Opening Reception September 15th

 

I drove to a gallery

near Bayview

to see a dream

or begin to bury it.

 

They were closed

to set up the next installation.

 

When the door opened

a man I’d seen before

thought I was there to meet him

about a painting.

 

I was not prepared

to explain why I’d walked in.

 

A woman with a tack in one hand

and a small bird – in a blue-sky 4 x 7 photograph – in the other

told me I could check back

tomorrow.

 

Maybe I will

shoulder the hope of love until then.

 

I asked if she knew

where else I could go

 

since I had kindly been asked

to leave  

 

for now.

