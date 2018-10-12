Dr. Benson’s Student Poetry Picks

NAOMI DORNFELD
A Non-Figurative Exhibition: Opening Reception September 15th
I drove to a gallery
near Bayview
to see a dream
or begin to bury it.
They were closed
to set up the next installation.
When the door opened
a man I’d seen before
thought I was there to meet him
about a painting.
I was not prepared
to explain why I’d walked in.
A woman with a tack in one hand
and a small bird – in a blue-sky 4 x 7 photograph – in the other
told me I could check back
tomorrow.
Maybe I will
shoulder the hope of love until then.
I asked if she knew
where else I could go
since I had kindly been asked
to leave
for now.
