The Conservative Ranger: Governor Scott Walker’s accomplishments

In October of 2017, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker announced that he would be running for a third term. During his first two terms, Governor Walker has achieved much. From historically low unemployment to freezing college tuition, the governor has greatly impacted the state of Wisconsin for the better.

Historically Low Unemployment

Under Scott Walker’s leadership, Wisconsin has achieved 2.9 percent unemployment, the lowest in the state’s history. The last time the state unemployment was nearly that low was in 1999 under Republican Governor Tommy Thompson. Also, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Wisconsin is ranked number six out of all 50 states for lowest unemployment.

Lower Taxes

In 2014, under Governor Walker, the bottom state income tax rate was lowered from 4.4 percent to 4.0 percent. This adjustment has help put more money into the pockets of many Wisconsin residents. The Governor has also tried to help lower taxes for individuals by softening the marriage penalty. Before Walker, the marriage penalty made it so that individuals who filed their taxes jointly ended up paying more in taxes than they would have if they filed independently.

Along with lower income taxes, many corporations and businesses have benefitted from manufacturing and agricultural tax credit benefits under Scott Walker. These benefits have helped businesses expand and have helped in creating jobs.

Record Investments in Education

Currently, Scott Walker’s administration has put more money into K-12 education than ever before. An extra $200 has been put forth for every student, and an additional $204 increase per student is planned for this coming year. As a result, Wisconsin’s ACT scores are some of the highest in the country. On top of that, Wisconsin’s graduation rate is one of the best in the country.

Frozen College Tuition

One the biggest things the Governor has done that has impacted college students is freezing college tuition for all undergraduate students. For the past six years, tuition has been frozen in Wisconsin. This freeze has helped make college more affordable for many students. Along with the tuition freeze, Wisconsin’s government is also working with financial institutions to help college graduates refinance their student loans.

Continuing Wisconsin’s Progress

What I talked about above are only a few of Scott Walker’s accomplishments. I am in support of what the Governor has done in Wisconsin. Personally, I will support the Governor in the 2018 election. Also, I would encourage anyone who likes the direction our state is going in to also vote for the governor in the upcoming election.

Jimmy Graham is a sophomore majoring in business management and is political director of College Republicans.