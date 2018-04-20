“A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo” is a hopping success

HOLLACE VILLARREAL | villa068@rangers.uwp.edu

A children’s book takes on Mike Pence’s anti-LGBT agenda in the most adorable way possible

On March 21’s episode of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”, the host of the show spent a portion of time discussing Vice President Mike Pence’s views on LGBT rights. At the end of the show, he told the audience that Pence’s pet bunny, Marlon Bundo, had a book written about him by one of Pence’s daughters, which was hitting bookstores that week. However, John Oliver also had a book about the Bunny Of The United States (BOTUS) up his sleeve.

A day to remember

Written by Jill Twiss and illustrated by EG Keller, “A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo” was almost painfully cute as Marlon Bundo narrated his day, hopping through the gardens and falling in love with a neighboring boy bunny named Wesley. The bunnies hop together through the lawn, through the house, and through some “very boring meetings with very boring people.” When they decided that they never wanted to hop with anyone else again, Marlon and Wesley decided to get married.

The Stinkbug, an obvious caricature of Mike Pence, opposed the marriage. However, when they put the marriage to a vote with all of Marlon’s animal friends and neighbors, their marriage won out. They were allowed to be married.

Beautifully written

The book is sincerely delightful, despite having been initially written as a joke. The use of repetition and rhythm work wonderfully and the illustrations are charming, with funny little details thrown in (such as a stinkbug emblazoned on The Stinkbug’s podium).

While this book was short, it has made an impact. The book is currently sold out on Amazon, with over 180,000 copies sold within 48 hours (Pence’s book has sold 100,000 copies to date). The Audible version has a star-studded voice cast, consisting of Jim Parsons, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jeff Garlin, Ellie Kemper, John Lithgow, Jack McBrayer and RuPaul.

The book is restocked and currently for sale online, so be sure to pick up a copy, as all proceeds from “A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo” are going to the Trevor Project and AIDS United.