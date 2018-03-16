Community Connections: Take charge of your sexual health

KRYSTAL DODGE | thorn008@rangers.uwp.edu

According to the American Sexual Health Association (ASHA), “One in two sexually active persons will contract a STI by the age of 25.” That is a very intimidating statistic, but it is something that can be improved with knowledge. There are resources available on campus and in the community to help you take charge of your sexual health. If you are going to be sexually active, you should be responsible.

Many college students are transitioning from being a juvenile to an adult. In that stage, a lot of exploration happens, and there are numerous new things to try. Unfortunately, they might not have the knowledge needed to go with these new experiences. The other problem is not having resources available, or not knowing about available resources.

UW-Parkside has a Student Health and Counseling Center (SHCC). The SHCC is located on campus behind Tallent hall, and the number is 262-595-2366. It is open Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays it is open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The SHCC provides many services to help you prevent and treat Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), as well as reproductive health and planning. Pregnancy tests, HIV test, contraceptive supplies, and counseling for reproductive health concerns are available to students. You can receive the vaccination for Hepatitis B and Human Papillomavirus (HPV). STI testing, pelvic examinations, STI treatment, and emergency contraceptive – Plan B and Ella are also available in the center.

Planned Parenthood is another resource that is available that is available in the community. They provide many services, and some of them can also be free based on your income. The number is 262-654-0491, and the address is 3601 Roosevelt Road in Kenosha. They are open Mondays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays their hours are from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. They are closed Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

They provide women and men’s healthcare. Birth control, pregnancy testing and pregnancy services are available. Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) testing is another important service available. They also provide testing, treatment and vaccinations for STIs. They have appointments as well as walk ins for things such as emergency contraceptives.

Take charge of your sexual health and be an advocate for yourself. You are the only one that can protect you. Take advantage of the resources available to you and become knowledgeable. There are some diseases that are sexually transmitted, and they have no cure. In the words of Benjamin Franklin, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”