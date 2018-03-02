The Conservative Ranger: “Let’s be America, not Iceland” in Regards to Down Syndrome

Jimmy Graham | graha028@rangers.uwp.edu

In Oct. of 2017, Frank Stephens, a man with Down Syndrome and a Down Syndrome rights advocate, spoke in front of the U.S. Congress. He began his speech by stating, “I am a man with Down Syndrome and my life is worth living.”

The main point he was advocating for was that people with Down Syndrome have as much of a right to life as everyone else and unborn babies should not be aborted just because they have this condition.

He believes people with Down Syndrome should not be seen as a burden to their parents, but as a blessing for all the joy they bring to their families.

Iceland and Down Syndrome

Frank ends his speech by saying “Let’s be America, not Iceland or Denmark. Let’s pursue answers, not final solutions.” What he means is that the U.S. should not have the same attitude towards people with Down Syndrome as Iceland and many of the other so called “progressive” Scandinavian countries.

Many in Iceland brag how they have nearly “eradicated” Down Syndrome from the country. The way they have gone about it is by encouraging parents to abort unborn babies that are found to have Down Syndrome and other things that are considered to them as birth defects.

Many Down Syndrome and Pro-Life advocates find this practice to be outrageous and equivalent to genocide.

Ohio’s legislation towards down syndrome abortions

On the contrary to Iceland, Ohio has done the opposite in its attitude toward Down Syndrome abortions. The State has recently passed a piece of legislation that I consider to be the right step in protecting the rights of unborn infants with the condition.

This bill essentially makes it illegal in the state of Ohio to abort any unborn baby that is diagnosed with Down Syndrome. Any doctor who does can face up to 18 months in prison.

My thoughts on this issue

As someone who is Pro-Life, I am in full agreement with Frank Stephens on this issue. People with Down Syndrome should not be aborted just because they have this condition; they should have just as much a right to live as everyone else.

I have personally met a few people with Down Syndrome. The people I met with the condition were very happy, caring, had great senses of humor and were productive members of society.

It seems to me that many people view Down Syndrome as a burden to live with; however, that is not true. People with this condition may at times need a little extra help, but that does not stop them from leading productive and fulfilling lives and bringing joy to the lives of their loved ones.

Jimmy Graham is a sophomore majoring in business management and is political director of College Republicans.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official views or opinions of The Ranger News.