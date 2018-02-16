A Message from Nature

KELLIE LUTZ | lutz0008@rangers.uwp.edu

I have many opinions on the environment.

I wonder why I am here to express an opinion on it.

The truth is, I have a huge passion with the current state of the world,

But it is discouraging to discuss

There are not many outlets available

To express methods of healing

In a time full of pain

How much time is there?

In healing the current condition of planet earth

Identity vs. planet earth

Time vs. planet earth

Will Power vs. planet earth

Netflix and chill vs. planet earth

Mindless indulgences vs. planet earth

Capitalism vs. planet earth

How much time do we have?

When we aren’t distracted…

The world as we know it

Offers so much for us,

And we take it all for granted.

To do this only makes a weight

Which over time causes uncertainty

Which then makes us lost

Which then veers us away

From our path

A path to life

A path to nature

A path to health

To healing

To nurture

To love The Earth cries for this, as we all do.

We are one in the same

We just don’t listen enough

We have many opportunities-

Yet my one choice

Is to be one

With earth,

And her health,

For our health.

We have many opportunities,

We have been rejecting.

Cities are beautiful-

But forests….

A forgotten beauty.

How much time do we have?

All the time in the world

In your world

In our world

Us vs. planet earth

It’s all a choice

To either live in the infrastructure of a decaying world

Or to rebuild a harmony with life itself

We, the people

Radiant beings

Full of life

And who is the source for the radiant beings-

We, the people?

Her.

Earth.

Earth to identity

Earth to consciousness

Earth to psyche

Earth to origins

Earth to roots

Earth to compassion

Earth to gifts

Earth to abundance

The food we have is here

The love we have is here

The earth offers love and food

Kellie Lutz is a senior majoring in communications and is the PR officer of PEC.