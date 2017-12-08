Women’s basketball season victory 2-0 at home

MARQUISE JENKINS | jenki043@rangers.uwp.edu

Last season the UW-Parkside women’s basketball team started off the season 0-9 but, won their first home game against Trinity Christian College. Their record was 10-17 overall but the Rangers were eliminated in the first round of the tournament.

This season the women began their season in Anaheim, California at the Disney classic. The Rangers lost all three games in the tournament and lost their next two to open the season 0-5 before they won their first home game against Trinity Christian 65-59 on November 16, 2017 in De Simone Gym.

Improvement to make

After their first win the women fell off track as they lost against Minnesota Duluth, and Ferris State. The ranger news spoke to Hayley Maystead, a redshirt senior from Hillsdale, Michigan. Maystead is averaging 10 points and 33 minutes per game.

Maystead spoke about the season so far and how the team can the improve saying, “the team has some barriers to overcome because we are short on some positions with five of our players redshirted this year. We are trying to come together as a team even though we are banned from the postseason.”

Team Weakness

Maystead said, “defense has been our weakness. We have been really working hard to improve our defense because we have some disadvantages in the post right now.”

Strategies for improvement

Maystead said, “we have been working on guarding the ball screens differently so that we push the ball handler into our help.” She continues, “We also have some different plays that we have been working on to give different looks for our offense.”

The next two home games are on Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. against Calumet College of St. Joseph (Indiana), and Dec. 31, at 1 p.m. against Judson University.