Men’s basketball season a struggle on the court

MARQUISE JENKINS | jenki043@rangers.uwp.edu

This season the UW-Parkside men’s Basketball team started their season off 0-5 against non-conference teams. Last year the men started off their season with one loss against Northern Michigan University but, finished the season strong with an overall record of 22-8. The last two games the Rangers have played was against, Texas A&M international and Minnesota Duluth.

The leading scorers so far this season have been senior guard Jameel Moore and junior guard Adam Bonk . Moore is averaging 11.8 points per game and three assists per game. Adam Bonk is averaging 12.2 points and three assists per game to this point in the season.

Because it is still the early in the season the Rangers men still have some developing to do, and weakness to overcome. The Ranger’s still have over 20 games remaining this season, plenty of time to improve on their current overall record of 0-6, and 0-1 in conference games.

The Ranger’s next two home games are on Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. against Robert Morris-Peoria, and Dec. 28, at 7 p.m. against Judson University. Their next two away games are an exhibition game on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. against UW- Green Bay and on Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. against Northwood University.