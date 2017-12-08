Armando Torres earns All-American honors

BRAEDEN RUSSELL | russe02@rangers.uwp.edu

UW-Parkside’s decorated senior runner Armando Torres ended his cross-country career earlier this month with some pretty significant honors, earning US Track and Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). All-American honors with a 38th place finish at the NCAA Division II Championships on Saturday November 18.

Torres finished with a time of 31:51.4 and Tiffin University’s James Ngandu won the race with a time of 30:18.8, beating the second-place finisher Zach Panning of Grand Valley State’s time by 32-seconds. The Great Lakes Valley Conference also had Bellarmine’s Chris Steigel earn All American Honors, making Torres only one of two GLVC members to earn the honors in the men’s division. UW-Parkside’s future conference the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) also had nine members earn All-American Honors this year.

Torres career in review

Torres finished fourth at the NCAA DII Midwest Regional, where he also earned All-Midwest Team honors. This after he earned an eighth-place finish at the GLVC meet, where he also was named to the All-GLVC team. Earlier this year, Torres was named the USTFCCCA Runner of the Week after winning the Vic Godfrey Open.

The Green Bay native and Green Bay East High School Alumni started his career at UW-Parkside in 2014 as a sophomore that season he competed in six races for the Rangers, placing in the Top 50 in five. Armando placed sixth at the season-opening Midwest Open (25:48) and was 20th at the GLVC Championships (25:47.4), helping the Rangers to a runner-up finish for the first time in program history. He closed the year with a 33rd place showing at the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional (32:00)

In his junior year, Torres earned All-America honors when he was the Rangers top finisher at the NCAA Championship and placed 21st overall with a time of 30:24.7. Torres also earned All-Midwest Region and All-Great Lakes Valley Conference honors. He was 20th at the Midwest Regional with a time of 30:37.1 and finished seventh at the GLVC Championship in 25:53.2, and he also finished second at the Lucian Rosa Invitational with a time of 25:43.3.

Moving on

Torres has been a stable part of the UW-Parkside cross country team and will be missed. Always described as a soft spoken but hard-working team member. Ranger athletics will sorely miss Armando Torres, but are in good hands with a young team who have had success the Rangers had four other runners beside Torres, who finished in the top 110 runners at the at the NCAA DII Midwest Regional on.

November fourth, three of whom are freshman. Trevor Legg finished 66th, Josiah Davis in 70th place, Mark Davis 97th place, and Joey Eterno in 107th place. While all student athletes careers must come to an end an athlete like Armando Torres has nothing to be ashamed of. He has had a long and successful career and has helped Ranger Athletics keep themselves a top the conference.

Torres leadership and experience will be missed the Rangers will be left with the taste of success as Torres says his goodbyes. All UW-Parkside can say is: thank you Armando for the continuation of success both on and off the field here at the University of Wisconsin- Parkside.