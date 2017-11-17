Women’s basketball team looking to build on last season

BRAEDEN RUSSELL|russe032@rangers.uwp.edu

Season in Review

Last year the women’s basketball team had a rough, but thoroughly revealing, season. They finished the season 10-17 and 8-10 in Conference play. They started the season 0-9 and 0-2 in conference games and did not win until a 83-39 blowout over Trinity Christian College. They lost five games by seven points or less. Had they managed to win those, the season would look very different. However, they had a very young team and only lost 2 players to graduation. The Rangers finished the season with a 65-82 loss to Rockhurst in the opening round of the GLVC tournament.

Senior Losses

The women’s basketball team lost only two players to graduation. Bailey North only played in 2 games and had one rebound. The big loss was that of Brittney Fair who lead the Rangers in scoring with 13.6 points per game. She also had 2.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. She lead the team in minutes played and was one of two players to start in all 27 games last year. The other player being Taylor Stephen. Her loss to graduation hurts the Rangers, but they have a depth of talent waiting to prove themselves.

Look ahead

The Rangers have a solid line-up led by Taylor Stephen, a junior from Indiana, who last year averaged 6.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game as well as 1.5 steals per game. They also are returning the team’s third highest scorer and starting center Shelby Cheston who averaged 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds. The Rangers roster this year has four seniors, five juniors, four sophomores, and three freshman. The lady rangers have already played three games this year in exhibition losing all three in the Disney Classic in Anaheim California, losing 79-105, 64-72, and 56-99. The Rangers will look to turn it around in their next two games. They play Cedarville University on Friday Nov. 10 at 6:45 pm and Ohio Dominican University on Saturday Nov. 11 at noon. There first home game is on Nov 16 at 6pm when they play Trinity Christian College, a team the Rangers beat last year 83-39 to get their first win of the season.