Parkside Intramural: A fun way to stay fit and make friends

BRAEDEN RUSSELL|russe032@rangers.uwp.edu

The UW-Parkside website describes intramurals as “A great way for you to participate in sports, have fun with friends and meet new people.” This is the best way to describe the amount of fun and the amount of things you’ll get from participating in intramural sports. UW-Parkside offers many intramural sports including flag football, basketball, dodgeball, volleyball, soccer and disc golf. Intramurals are a great way for people who want to stay active to stay active, people who want to get active can get active, and people who want to meet new friends can meet new friends. It is the best way to play some of the sports you love without the overwhelming competition and a great way to meet some fantastic people.

Benefits of intramurals

Physical education of any form encourages students to have holistic and active lifestyles and practice the arts of winning, losing, teamwork, leadership, humility and many other truly invaluable things for students. According to a 2011 study by the International Journal of Academic Research in Business and Social Sciences found that, while many people want to play intramural sports, a lack of facilities impedes them.

However, here at UW-Parkside we pride ourselves on the use of our facilities to facilitate our intramural program. In a day and age when the United States is struggling with an obesity problem, physical education like intramurals are huge in combating that problem, and considering more people feel motivated to exercise when participating in organized groups or activities it makes exercise not only fun but good for you.

Another clear benefit to playing intramural sports is the opportunity for socialization. Whether you are a new freshman looking to meet people and establish friendships, or you are a junior seeking to branch out of your group of friends, intramural sports forces you to get to know your teammates. Intramural organizations are also flexible and often do not have strict schedules. This allows students to make time for studying when final exams come around. But the rewards run even deeper than that. Some argue that playing intramural sports can help reduce stress, which in turn could help a student achieve academically.

When are Parkside’s Intramurals?

Winter Intramurals Schedule

Volleyball

Wednesdays

Games start at 6, 7, and 8 p.m.

Captain’s meeting Feb. 12

(One player from each roster must be present at the Meeting to receive rules and to turn in full rosters)

Basketball

Tuesdays and Thursdays

Games start at 6, 7, and 8 p.m

Captain’s meeting Feb. 11

(One player from each roster must be present at the meeting to receive rules and to turn in full rosters.)

Spring Intramurals Schedule

Tennis

Tuesdays and Thursdays

Matches start at 5,6, and 7 p.m

(One player from each roster must be present at the meeting to receive rules and to turn in full rosters.)

Badminton

Wednesdays

Matches start at 5 p.m.

So if you are interested in intramurals, UW-Parkside is more than welcome to have you. If you have questions you can contact William Boppre at (262) 595-2656 boppre@uwp.edu.