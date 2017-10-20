UW-Parkside volleyball season review

MARQUISE JENKINS | jenki043@rangers.uwp.edu

The Rangers’ volleyball team opened up their season with an 0-2 start, including losses against Minnesota State University-Mankato and Gannon University. Overall, they are having a successful season up to this point.

Contributions as a player

Leah Fenske is a 6’1”Sophomore from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, and plays Right Side Hitter/Middle Blocker for the Rangers.

Fenske, who started playing volleyball when she was 14, said, “I started playing volleyball because I got injured in basketball and didn’t want to continue playing basketball.” She played volleyball in middle school for fun but did not take it seriously until her junior year in high school.

Fenske said, “I try to bring positive and high energy to the team, and to help players on offense and help them to not be afraid to swing at the ball.” She is very supportive of everybody. She claims that “I like the support on and off the court. I also like how my team puts the team first before themselves.”

Fenske also talks about their worst game so far this season: “Our worst game was against Lewis University, but we have improved our game since then by having confidence and helping each other.”

Overview

When asked about the current season, Fenske says, “The season is going in a positive direction and I am looking forward to next year with the strength we are building up this year and the power of the atmosphere.”

The team as a program is making plenty of progress. Their record is 9-10 this season. The Ranger’s next game will be played Friday, Oct. 20, against the University of Indianapolis in Indianapolis, Indiana, which is a game that the Rangers are hoping to win. The Rangers’ have a very talented roster and maintain this level of excellence by practicing and working hard on their areas of weakness. Expect the Rangers to continue to be aggressive as a team. With their roster of young talent and skilled and experienced player they will be difficult to beat over the next couple of years.