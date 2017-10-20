UW-Parkside cross country update

DEREK FYE

The season is nearing a conclusion for both the men’s and women’s UW-Parkside cross country teams. As the season comes to a close, so too does UW-Parkside’s inclusion in the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) which imposed sanctions on the university’s athletic department for violations. Part of these sanctions mandated that UW-Parkside would be excluded from all post-season events and competitions and consequently caused the university to choose to join the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) beginning in 2018.

One of the most recent competitions that the cross country teams were involved with was the Great Louisville Cross Country Classic (Women) and Greater Louisville Cross Country Classic (Men) at the E.P. Tom Sawyer Park in Louisville, Kentucky on Sept. 30, 2017.

Women’s team

The women’s team placed 10th overall out of 12 competing teams at the event. Haley Willis, senior, earned the Rangers best time of the event, finishing the course in 19:26.22, which earned her 28th place overall. Monica Geiser, senior, was the Rangers’ second-best performer as she finished in a time of 19:39.24, and came in 40th place overall.

Becca Jasutis, sophomore, turned in a time of 19:48.46, earning 48th place. She was followed closely by Maddy Kammerer, sophomore, who placed 50th with a time of 19:50.29. Hollie Poehler, sophomore, and Rebecca Sennett, sophomore, also competed for the Rangers finishing in 20:24.64 and 20:28.45 respectively for 72nd and 76th place.

Men’s team

The men’s team earned fourth place overall out of eight team at the event. They were led by Armando Torres, senior, who continued his fantastic season by finishing the course in 24:59.79 which earned him first place overall for the event. This victory was the second of the year for Torres, as he also won the Vic Godfrey Open earlier this season.

Also contributing to the Rangers’ strong showing was Trevor Legg, sophomore, who took tenth place with a time of 25:47.15. Joey Eterno, sophomore, finished in 26:25.37, 27th place overall, Jimmy Funteas Jr., Junior was 31st with a time of 26:31.06, Sean Masterson, Freshman, finished 47th posting a time of 26:55.03, Zach Kiedrowski, sophomore, took 63rd with a time of 27:16.57, and Blain Masterson, finished in 27:22.19, which earned him 67th overall.