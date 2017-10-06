Men’s soccer mid-season review

MARQUISE JENKINS|jenki043@rangers.uwp.edu

The men’s soccer team opened up their season with two losses, with one being on the road and the other at home. The Ranger News spoke to Jorge Garcia, a redshirt-freshman midfielder, about how the team can make adjustments to improve. Jorge Garcia is from Green Bay, Wisconsin, and he started playing soccer in middle school as an after school activity.

Adjustments

Garcia said that “overall, I think we need to get our confidence and capitalize the chances that we get.” I do agree in soccer that players should keep their eye on the ball and focus getting around their opponent.

Tough Competition

Garcia says that, “the toughest team we played was Rockhurst, they won the conference last year and beat us 1-0.” Rockhurst is 6-0-1 overall and is ranked number six in the NCAA division II rankings.

Senior Midfielder Abraham Kanneh from Aurora Illinois, talks about personal challenges he has faced. He says, “I suffered a knee injury my junior year and had surgery on my meniscus and it was a challenge getting through it.” The injury is unfortunate but Kanneh is working hard and facing the challenges that an injury of that variety entails. Many athletes are unable to ever make a full recovery after having surgery on their meniscus.

Kanneh acknowledges that the team has faced some difficulties as well. He says, “Yes, we have been struggling and I think that comes from the news we got earlier this year that the athletic department was given sanction from the GLVC. But it is my last year and I try to play every game like it is my last.” Kanneh continues, “I try to stay after every training session to put in more work and be positive when things are not going my way.”

He also has some words of encouragement for new members of the team saying, “Train with the right intensity because it will show come game day. Enjoy the experience, be positive to yourself and your teammates, and respect the sport and your opponents.”

His experience with the team is one that will stay with him and help even after he has graduated and left UW-Parkside. Kanneh says that the things that will stay with him are, “The learning experiences from training, friendship and the ability to overcome different challenges.”