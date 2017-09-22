Gavin Named UW-Parkside’s Seventh Athletic Director

BRAEDEN RUSSELL | russe032@rangers.uwp.edu

Gavin Named New Athletic Director in August

UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford named Andrew Gavin as the university’s seventh director of athletics. Gavin, who was hired in August, comes to UW-Parkside from Centre College in Danville, Kentucky. He graduated from Centre College with a bachelor of arts in 2006 and had served as the Colonel’s associate athletic director.

Praise for Gavin

Chancellor Ford praised Gavin in saying that “I, along with our coaches and members of the UW-Parkside community, [was] very impressed with Andrew’s passion for intercollegiate athletics, his character and his history of supporting student success.”

Ford went on to say, “We are proud to welcome him back to Wisconsin and have him as the leader of Ranger athletics.” Prior to being at Centre College, Gavin was the assistant athletic director at UW-Green Bay. Prior to Green Bay, Gavin worked in athletic administration at the University of South Carolina-Aiken and the University of Central Florida.

Gavin Inherits a Program Under Stern Sanctions

The Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) had announced sanctions on the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Athletics for compliance violations that the NCAA determined to be secondary violations back in February.

After an unsuccessful appeal in August, the punishment was upheld. Secondary violations are defined by the NCAA as “isolated or limited in nature.” The GLVC sanctions ban all UW-Parkside athletic teams from post-season GLVC and NCAA tournament competition for the 2017-2018 school year.

Considering that these were a series of violations that are defined as “isolated or limited in nature” the complete ban of postseason play across all sports seems to be excessive considering that none of the athletic teams were directly involved with the violations. However, the Ranger athletic programs are still confident and on a path towards future success.

Parkside athletic’s bright future

Considering the immense talent across all UW-Parkside athletic programs that will be returning both next season and in future seasons, UW-Parkside athletics will continue to be successful and seemingly more determined moving forward. These rising stars include Matthew Fix, a junior, who placed 14th at the NCAA National Championships in the men’s 400 hurdles last season and the men’s basketball team which only has 2 seniors on the active roster (Chavares Flanigan and Espen Fjaerestad).

The women’s basketball team led by underclassmen Taylor Stephen is also rich in young talent and has just four seniors (Martinez, Cheston, Arthur, and Maystead). Considering how young and successful most of UW-Parkside’s teams have been, the sanctions are a setback, but by no means a knockout blow for the Rangers moving forward and the ideas and hope of Andrew Gavin will only solidify those sentiments.