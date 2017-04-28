6 days ago April 28, 2017The Ranger News

Rangers’ softball team bounces back


MARQUISE JENKINS | jenki043@rangers.uwp.edu 

On April 17, 2017, The Rangers faced the Cougars in a double-header game. At the top of

Carly Dundee

the first inning, Kellie Fenza stole second base while her teammate, Carly Dundee, took first and went to second. By the bottom of the first, the Rangers were up 1-0.

The battle

It was a battle between The Rangers and the Cougars, and The Rangers were the first to score. The Cougars tied up the game 1-1 at the top of the second. By the top of the fifth, the Rangers were down 2-4. By the end of the game, the Cougars had won at 5-8.

In the second game, The Rangers took the lead 3-0 by the end of the first inning, leaving the Cougars with nothing on the board.  Then, Kellie Fenza steals first, making it safe to second; Madison Manders gets a walk to first base. After another double score, The Rangers dominated the Cougars with a score of 7-0. The women bounced back from the loss in game one.

The future

The Rangers have four games left in the regular season. For The Rangers to win the tournament, they would need to come out fully energized and be extra focused.

Carly Dundee bringing the heat

PHOTO COURTESY OF UW-PARKSIDE ATHLETICS 

