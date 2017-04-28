Rangers break records in Illinois

BRADY RUSSELL | russe032@rangers.uwp.edu

Rhashad Grey ties one record, breaks another

Junior Rhashad Gray tied the Parkside outdoor track and field school record in the 200 meters. He also ran as part of the Rangers 4×100 relay team, which proceeded to break the school record on Saturday at the Benedictine Relays in Lisle, Illinois. Gray won the 200 meter event with a time of 21.24 seconds, which tied the school record set by Mark Witherspoon all the way back in 1982. His record-tying time also meant that Gray met the qualifying time of 21.50 seconds for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships; this also ranks as the top time in the Great Lakes Valley Conference this season.

4×100 team does outstanding

The Ranger 4×100 relay team finished first overall at their competition at Benedictine University in Lisle, Illinois, and toppled the school record in the process. The team of Jeremy Troupe, Rhashad Gray, Matthew Fix and Kiandre Henderson finished first overall with a time of 41.18, which completely breaks the school record of 41.86 set earlier this season at Marquette. Though the Rangers did narrowly miss hitting the NCAA qualifying time of 41.12, they did earn the honor of the second fastest time in the Great Lakes Valley Conference for the season.

Lewis also joins in on record breaking

Junior sprinter Jetaeia Lewis broke the school record in both the 100 and 200 meters. Lewis posted a time of 11.99 to place second overall in the 100 meters and break the previous school record of 12.18 set by Becca Scott in 1988. Lewis also broke the school record in the 200 meters as she finished fourth overall in a time of 24.88, which improved her own school record of 24.97 set last season. Lewis’ 100 meter time gives her the third fastest time in the Great Lakes Valley Conference this season. Lewis also ran a leg on the Rangers 4×100 relay, which finished third overall as the team of Rayna Graham, Lewis, Grace Bitangalo and Alison Bos, finished the race with a time of 47.64. The time posted currently ranks second in the GLVC and broke the Ranger school record of 47.69 established in 1988. The men’s and women’s Ranger teams look to keep the pace up as they get ready for their next meet at UW-La Crosse on April 21.

