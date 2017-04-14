Question of the Issue

Q: “What are your thoughts on the Think About It course required of students in order to register for classes next semester?”

HUNTER FRENCH | frenc019@rangers.uwp.edu

MOLLY WRIGHT | wrigh082@rangers.uwp.edu

Jennifer Cruz

Freshman, Business Major

“I think that it’s a really good thing that we have to do it because there are a lot of problems in today’s society that it covers.”

Lisandra Saldivar

Freshman, Undecided

“To us [students], we probably think it’s stupid, but I think that it opens our eyes to these things that do happen and that we really do need to be responsible about it. Even though we think that we know what to do, we still need to be conscious and be smart about what we do.”

Bailie Crawford

Freshman, Psychology Major

“I think that if it was necessary for some people, then that’s good, but it wasn’t necessary for me and it did nothing for me.”

Madeline Bellow

Freshman, Criminal Justice Major

“It took way longer than it should have, and it kind of repeated the same lessons over and over again.”

Anica Djukanovic

Freshman, Undecided

“I thought the intentions were good, but I felt like it didn’t apply to me, so I didn’t think it was necessary for everyone.”

Victor Vera

Junior, Human Resource Management

“I think it’s just common sense. Idon’t think we needed to do two hours of it. I think it was a bit too much.”

Issey Valadez

Freshman, Graphic Design Major

“I feel like everyone should have basic knowledge on it. It’s good that they’re doing it, but they shouldn’t require it in order to be able to sign up for classes.”

Burim Huceini

Freshman, Marketing Major

“I didn’t know I had to.”

Mesele Runland

Freshman, Management

“I didn’t know about it at first, and it took too long to do.”

Lindsey Chmielewski

Freshman, Elementary Education

“I think it’s kind of stupid. I guess it’s a good thing for us to watch the video because it gets a good message out to students.”

Jocelyn Mendoza

Freshman, Elementary Education

“I feel like it’s mostly common sense that everybody should know already. They just reinforce it more, but it’s basically common sense for everyone.

Madison Hogard

Freshman, Biological Science Major

“I think it’s a good thing Parkside is doing, but I don’t think they should require it for registration of classes. Some people have time to do it, some people don’t.”

Aqib Alchtar

Sophomore, Biological Science Major

“It’s a sort of guideline thing, so you know what to do or what not to do.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Think About It online course is REQUIRED of all students in order to register for classes in the Fall 2017 semester. It can be accessed via an email sent to all Rangermail accounts.