Rangers Dominate At Wrestling Championship

The Rangers showed up in force yet again this year at the NCAA Division 2 Wrestling Tournament, with team leader Nick Becker winning his second straight National Championship. However, two other Rangers also made it far this year. Ronzel Darling and Arik Furseth were both knocked out before the semifinals but capped off tremendous seasons.

Becker Wins, Team Finishes in 18th

Nick Becker won his second national championship, defeating Blaze Shade in a rematch of last years title match and for the third time this season 8-4. Led by Becker and with help from Darling and Furseth, the Rangers finished 18th nationally with 23.5 points, Notre Dame claimed the crown with 103.5 points. It shows that the Rangers still have progress to be made, but led by Nick Becker and with help from a young up-and-comer like Arik Furseth, the future looks glowing for the Rangers. The Rangers are returning 24 of their 28 wrestlers from last year and hope to build further towards a national championship.

Darling and Furseth

Darling lost his first match to Willie Bohince of Mercyhurst 8-4 after being down 6-0 at one point and mounting a furious comeback; he then won his second match 7-4 over Jaret Singh of Maryville, but ended his day losing Darek Huff of Adams State 7-0. Darling finished the year with a 30-6 record and ends his career at UW-Parkside with over 100 wins, a huge jump forward from his 2-3 record his first year at UW-Parkside.

Arik Furseth also had a good day to cap off a good year. Arik won his first match in his first ever appearance at the NCAA tournament, 2-0 over Bryce Shoemaker of Nebraska-Kearney. Furseth, the redshirt freshman, then lost to Dustin Warner of Wheeling Jesuit 5-1 and finished his year losing to David Bavery of Notre Dame 5-1. Ultimately, Furseth finished the year with a 24-13 record.

