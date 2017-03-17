Students to perform musical recitals

CHYNNA CHUNG | chung009@rangers.uwp.edu

This April, two of UW-Parkside’s Vocal Performance majors will be performing their recitals in the acoustically stunning Bedford Hall. Rylie Armantrout will be performing her junior recital, and Christina Jones will be performing her senior recital. Both vocalists are academically and musically accomplished and have passionately crafted their programs to please a wide variety of musical tastes!

Musical and academic accomplishments

Armantrout and Jones have been on the Dean’s List every semester they attended UW-Parkside and have earned musical scholarships based on their vocal technique and high GPA. The pair participated in the National Association of Teachers of Singing competition. Jones advanced to the semifinals her sophomore year for her musical theatre pieces, and Armantrout was a finalist who placed second overall her sophomore year.

Both students had the unique and exciting opportunity to travel to India last year with Voices of Parkside, UW-Parkside’s chamber choir, and were fortunate enough to perform solo pieces during their trip abroad. They also enjoyed playing many lead roles when participating in UW-Parkside’s Opera Workshop course.

Musical theatre is a passion for both young women and they aspire to, one day, perform on Broadway! Jones has already begun her journey to Broadway after auditioning for Aladdin in Chicago last year. She was excited to share that “it was a wonderful experience and I met a lot of amazingly talented people!”

A moment to remember

Armantrout and Jones have become close friends over the course of their collegiate career at UW-Parkside. During their recitals, they will briefly share the stage for a very special duet, “For Good”, from the musical Wicked. Armantrout shares, “I am most excited to sing my duet with Christina because it is from one of our favorite musicals and the song has so much meaning to our friendship and it really deeply touches us.”

Jones hopes that audiences will “feel emotion when they hear the music.” She continued to say, “I hope I can make someone feel something. If I can make you smile or even cry I think I did my job well.” Jones also prepared a special surprise for audiences: “I can’t tell you what I’m most excited for because it will be the very last song in the recital, it won’t even be in the program.”

Time and location

Both recitals will be performed April 1 in Bedford Hall, located in the Rita, and are free of charge. Rylie Armantrout’s recital begins at 5:00 p.m., and Christina Jones’ recital is held afterward at 7:30 pm.