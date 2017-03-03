Softball team stays positive despite rough stretch

JOSH STEWART | stewa038@rangers.uwp.edu

The Ranger softball team is a little under a month into this season’s campaign. The team has struggled heavily out of the gate. The ladies fell short in their first two games of the Lewis Tournament in Rosemont, Illinois.

Tough Losses to Start

The University of Findlay defeated UW-Parkside 2-1 in a tough defensive game, where the Rangers fell just short. Senior pitcher, Carly Dundee gave it her best effort from the mound as she allowed just three hits over 7 innings of work during the loss. Sophomore Cassie Walek grounded into a fielder’s choice, which allowed Freshman Jessica Shields to score and put up the solo run of the game for the team.

In the second game, Winona State pummeled UW-Parkside by a score of 13-0. 10 of those runs for Winona came in just one inning, and that was all she wrote for the Rangers in that contest. Freshman pitcher Allison Hausl was given the loss in that contest.

Staying Positive

Head coach Kristin Ortman is doing her job as the leader and making sure the team has kept their heads up, and is staying positive. “Having Coach Ortman apart of this team has given us the opportunity to turn the program around” Senior Carly Dundee said. “This season started out a little rocky but it’s very helpful for us and our coach, to see what works and what needs improvement.” Dundee elaborated.

Having a good coach is something that is a major key when a team gets off to a tough start, and with Ortman at the helm the team could burst into a hot streak at any given moment. Dundee is staying positive, and has a great feeling about the rest of the season. “I think our season looks very bright!” she said.

New Coming Rangers

The team was also proud to announce the signings of a few incoming freshman after National Signing Day. Alyssa Hrncar, Jessica Miklos, Morgan Moore, and Samantha Newtoff all signed letters of intent to attend UW-Parkside and play softball. The new ballplayers come from familiar areas, as two come from Illinois, and two come from in-state high schools.