Question of the Issue

Q: What do you consider fake news?

HUNTER FRENCH | frenc019@rangers.uwp.edu

Kyle Maurer | Sophomore, Business Management Major

A: “Any media bias that is put into a story and falsified facts put in that purposely misleads the people that they are trying to relay information to. That could be someone who is purposely displaying fake news, fake facts in their articles, or someone who is tilting the facts, picking and choosing which ones they want to put into an article in order to change your opinion.”

Benjamin Kramer | Sophomore, Communications Major

A: “Anything that’s not reputable. This could mean anything from major news to local news. Buzzfeed, in particular, does a lot of fake news. I would consider anything trying to deceive the audience they are focused on as fake news.”

Raisa Ahmed | Senior, Psychology Major

A: “News that is not made up of actual facts or actual statistic. Stuff that is made up with a bias toward a certain side, either side, it doesn’t really matter.”

Alaina Perez Kucza | Junior, Business Management Major

A: “Anything that is spread through social media, that is a false statement, or doesn’t have any real substance or any real sources. It is taken out of context and blown up or just rumors.”

Zeb Goessman | Senior, Communications Major

A: “I feel like it’s kind of a myth, but in ways it’s not. There is fake news like The Onion of course. I feel if people could wrap their heads around that, they get confused with that fake news and that’s why people are getting upset just because of that. It’s just getting blown out of proportion a little bit. Fake news is a thing but it shouldn’t be blown up as much. I feel like it’s around but it’s not super big to me.”

Braedon Russell | Freshman, History Education Major

A: “News with a blatant intention of misleading people. News used for political bias or used to get a point across that just blatantly isn’t correct.”

Chris Taylor | Junior, Computer Science Major

A: “News that doesn’t have any basis in facts. I know there are a lot of sort of right-wing sites that push a lot of narratives that don’t have any factual basis or they take things wildly out of context. In my own experience, the transgender bathroom bills. There have been three instances in the past five years that I know of, and yet people still push the narrative that it is a widespread issue that transgender women are going into women’s bathrooms to [expletive] little girls. I don’t think that’s the case, I mean, what do you do when you go into the bathroom? You go in, you pee, you get out, you don’t really talk to anybody. And then there are a lot of the narratives saying how Mexicans are coming into the country when net immigration is actually in the negatives, so more people are leaving than coming in. Fake news is more things that take certain things out of context in their sources or just do not have sources in general.”

Curtis Crump | Senior, Music Major

A: “News that is false or misleading to whatever actually happened to buff up the audience of that media.”

Ryan Thompson | Senior, Music Major

A: “News that isn’t real. Fake news, if you’re a Democrat, is FOX News. Fake news, if you’re a Republican, is MSNBC. That is another aspect of it that people don’t realize, that people consider news from other sources to be fake if it doesn’t agree with their perspective. The statement that ‘fake news is news that isn’t real’ can be applied to both sides. If they are not determining what the facts are and reporting the facts accurately, then they are fake news. The percentage of [accuracy] is determined by whoever is doing the fact-checking, because people can adjust statistics. You know, 98% of statistics are made up, like that one just now. But the whole idea is that if you are not reporting accurately, you are not reporting, you are just telling people propaganda. So, fake news is news that isn’t real.”

Isaac Nuernberger | Freshman, Exercise Science

A: “Anything that just attacks someone not based on any issues. News that makes things up just for the sake of making somebody else look bad, or reports on claims that aren’t substantiated regardless of who they are [the person reporting]. They make opinions based on things that aren’t even real.”

Shelby Hemm | Junior, Elementary Education Major

A: “Anything I see in a magazine I consider to be fake news. Some of the stories in there you can tell are just ridiculous and obviously fabricated.”

Ana Gutierrez | Sophomore, Political Science Major

A: “News that is either inaccurate, or something that is criticizing that others don’t like, so they just claim it is fake news.”

Michael Krueger | Sophomore, Undecided Major

A: “News that is unverified.”

Hunter Broughton | Sophomore, History and English Literature Major

A: “Falsely reporting something to support your own agenda or ideas.”

Raffi Abagian | Sophomore, History Major

A: “Something that is unsubstantiated, something that cannot be proven. Sometimes our own president just says things out of nowhere without any substantial evidence, so I would think that would be fake.”