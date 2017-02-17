FreshInk staged reading: Den of Thieves

HUNTER FRENCH | frenc019@rangers.uwp.edu

As the Rita’s theatre season continues, the next production prepares to take the spotlight: the free-to-see staged reading of Den of Thieves by Stephen Adly Guirgis.

Theft finds its way into theatre

Den of Thieves follows the story of four characters from different backgrounds coming together to pull off the ultimate heist. Along the way, they encounter opposition in the form of the mob and various support groups (including one for recovering kleptomaniacs). Their score quickly goes from bad to worse, and they quickly find themselves fighting for their lives.

A most hilarious heist

This script is comedic in nature while also exploring the dark parts of people’s lives. Kyle David Perry, the production’s director, describes the tone as realistic in the sense that the events of this show “could happen.” Even in “dark situations that involve the potential death of main characters” the show throughout is hilarious, it is funny.

A student directed staged reading

This production of Den of Thieves is performed in the style of a staged reading. A staged reading differs from a play in that there is no set or costumes. The production focuses primarily on the script, and tasks actors with using only their voices to bring the text to life. Kyle David Perry, the production’s director and senior at UW-Parkside, says that this form of theatre allows budding young actors to ease themselves into being onstage in front of an audience.

How do I see it?

Den of Thieves runs February 17th and 18th, and performances are in Studio A in the Rita at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a matinee performance at the Fusion Theatre in Downtown Kenosha at 2 p.m. on February 18th, where you can drink your favorite beverage while enjoying the show. All performances of Den of Thieves are free of charge.