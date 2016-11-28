LGBTQ Resource Center at UW-Parkside

AUSTIN KRIEGER | krieg004@rangers.uwp.edu

LGBTQ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender/transsexual, and queer. These words describe an individual’s sexuality, or rather, who they may be attracted to, and their gender identity.

These are also not the only forms of sexuality in the human race. Our campus’s very own LGBTQ Resource Center aims to educate and enlighten students about the differences and diversities that are part of our own community, specifically differences about sexuality, gender, and biological sex. The Resource Center is located in Wyllie Hall D171.

Safe spaces

One of the main goals of the Resource Center is to provide a safe space on campus for people who identify or ally with the LGBTQ community. A safe space on campus is defined by the resource center as a place “to provide support, resources, and assistance to all students, faculty, and staff on campus.” The Resource Center is also not the only safe space on campus as professors, faculty, and staff mark their rooms with a sign declaring it a safe space.

Educate and connect

The Resource Center’s main goal is to educate and connect our campus as a whole, through demonstrations and talks like the one held within the Resource Center last week on the differences between sex, gender, and asexuality.

President Austin Grissom and Vice President Lorren Szewczykowski of the Resource Center plan to hold many other discussions and functions to educate our population on these subjects and grow a sense of community. Austin and Lorren also plan to bring these congregations to other places as well, such as the Racine LGBTQ center, in hopes to diversify and gain more information and collaboration.

Meetings and discussions

Meetings for the LGBTQ organization are held in the Resource Center on Mondays at 12 p.m. Discussions are held every other week during org meetings. President Austin explains that ” many people are not educated on matters of the LGBTQ community or the adversities people within the community face as minorities.” He believes that “taking part in discussion will help to cultivate a stronger sense of community here on campus.” Vice President Lorren also left us with encouraging words reminding everyone that “the Resource Center is positively for everyone, and it is important to remember that because it is a great place to hang out, make friends, and educate yourself.”